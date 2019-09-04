Attiki Odos freezes toll hikes
Attiki Odos SA, the company that manages the Attica ring road, said Wednesday it will freeze a planned hike to toll charges following talks with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.
Infrastructure and transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis welcomed the decision saying that increasing the toll fees would be “socially unjust.”