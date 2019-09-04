BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Lagarde: Greek primary surplus targets should be ‘carefully reviewed’

Greece’s 3.5 percent primary surplus target is excessive and puts too much pressure on the recovery of the Greek economy, Christine Lagarde, the European Central Bank’s likely next president, said Wednesday.

Lagarde, who has been nominated to succeed Mario Draghi from November 1, told the European Parliament’s committee on economic affairs that targets should be “carefully reviewed.”

