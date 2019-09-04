Turkish soldiers start training on Russian S-400 system

The Turkish Defense Ministry on Wednesday said that training has commenced on the controversial Russian S-400 missile defense system that has soured Ankara's ties with Washington and raised tension with Athens.

In a post on Twitter, the minister said that training on the long-range air and missile defense system has started in Gatchina, Russia.

Training is expected to run through January 2, Russia's Tass news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the head of Almaz-Antey, the state-owned firm that manufactured the S-400, Yan Novikov.