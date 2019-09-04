Ara Malikian | Athens | September 27

With a stop in Athens for his 50-country Royal Garage World Tour, Ara Malikian will astound audiences with his innovative violin-playing. The messy-haired Spanish musician has an extensive repertoire, ranging from Bach to adaptations of Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits. He has been recognized internationally, winning an award from New York’s International Artists Guild and the German Ministry of Culture’s Prize for Artistic Devotion and Achievement. The concert begins at 9 p.m. Tickets start from 15 euros and can be purchased at www.viva.gr. For more information about the violinist, visit aramalikian.com.



Pallas Theater, 5 Voukourestiou, tel 210.321.3100