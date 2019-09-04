Greek 10-year bond yields hit new record low

Greek state bond yields fell to new all-time lows on Wednesday as prices rose further due strong buying interest for Greek securities.



The 10-year bond yield fell to 1.57 pct from 1.61 pct on Tuesday, with the five-year bond yield falling to 0.941 pct from 0.951 pct, respectively.

Traders said market sentiment was encouraged by comments made by the head of IMF, Christine Lagarde, in the European Parliament.

Lagarde, who is due to replace Mario Draghi as president of the European Central Bank, said that a 3.5 pct primary surplus goal set for Greece should be carefully reviewed, describing it as "excessive" and saying it put too much pressure on the recovery of the Greek economy.

[ANA-MPA]