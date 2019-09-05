The national association of driving instructors has asked authorities to abolish limits for drink driving, claiming that driving under the influence of any amount of alcohol is dangerous.



According to Greece’s highway code, it’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.5 milligrams per liter or a breath alcohol content of more than 0.25mg/l.



According to the association, the only way of guaranteeing road safety is an all-out ban on drinking and driving.

“No one should kid themselves and regard the euphoria created by alcohol as an indication of an increase in their ability to drive,” the association said in a statement.