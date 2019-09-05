Education Minister Niki Kerameus met on Wednesday with university rectors, launching a discussion on the government’s plans to overhaul Greece’s higher education system, rolling back changes introduced by the former leftist administration.

The ministry is to send a letter to universities in the coming days seeking their proposals on how to boost the institutions’ autonomy and efficiency and modernize them.

Meanwhile, Kathimerini understands that the 26 new higher education faculties introduced under Kerameus’ predecessor Costas Gavroglou as part of a drive to merge universities with technical colleges were not popular, with each attracting fewer than 20 candidates.