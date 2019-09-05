NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Anastasiades to visit Athens next week

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will visit Athens on September 10 to discuss with Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis the next steps ahead of a possible resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus issue.

Anastasia's briefed Mitsotakis on his talks with Jane Hall Lute, the United Nations special envoy on Cyprus.

In an effort to de-escalate tensions amid Turkey’s continued illegal prospecting for hydrocarbons off Cyprus, Anastasiades has proposed the creation of an escrow account that would safeguard the Turkish-Cypriot community’s share of proceeds from hydrocarbon finds off the island.

The proposal was put forward by Anastasiades during a meeting with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on August 9, Cypriot media reported.

