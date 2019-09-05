Erdogan threatens to 'open gates' to Europe over buffer zone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Thursday he could “open the gates” to allow refugees and migrants hosted in Turkey to reach Europe if he does not receive receive sufficient international support to create a buffer zone in northeast Syria, various Turkish media reported.

Speaking to the members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Erdogan said Turkey wants to establish a so-called safe zone near the border by the end of September, to send back 1 million refugees.



"We will be forced to open the gates. We cannot be forced to handle the burden alone," he was quoted as saying by pro-government Daily Sabah.