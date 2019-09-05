WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Sisters of Mercy | Thessaloniki & Athens | September 12 & 13

English goth rock band the Sisters of Mercy are set to return to Greece for two big shows at Thessaloniki's Fix Factory of Sound on September 12 and Athens' Gazi Music Hall the following night as part of a tour of Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South America. Marking the 35th anniversary of their debut LP, “First and Last and Always,” the tour’s setlist features emblematic numbers including “Temple of Love” and “More,” as well as lesser-known material. For tickets, log on to www.viva.gr or call 11876.

Fix Factory of Sound, 15 26is Oktovriou, tel 2310.500.670;
Gazi Music Hall, 7-13 Iera Odos, Kerameikos, tel 210.342.8055

