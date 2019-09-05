Kilaidonis Tribute | Thessaloniki | September 6

Accomplished singers Manolis Mitsias and Doros Dimosthenous lead a tribute to the popular Greek singer-songwriter Loukianos Kilaidonis, who died in 2017 at the age of 74. Titled “Our Best Years,” the show at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall will span the length and breadth of Kilaidonis' body of work, which includes unapologetically romantic ballads, happy beach songs, music for children and theater scores. The outdoor concert will be accompanied by screenings of snapshots from Kilaidonis' life. Doors open at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr