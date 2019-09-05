Armata Festival | Spetses | To September 8

The annual Armata Festival, which commemorates the 1822 Battle of Nafplia with events including a naval battle re-enactment, concerts and traditional dancing, among others, culminates on the Saronic island of Spetses this weekend. The Battle of Nafplia was a series of naval engagements lasting from September 8 to 13, 1822 in the Argolic Gulf between the Greek and Ottoman fleets during the Greek War of Independence. The re-enactment of the naval battle between Ottoman ships and the fleets of Spetses and Hydra will take place on Saturday night, and also includes a fireworks display. All events related to the Armata Festival take place at the Poseidonion Square. For more information, go to www.poseidonion.com.