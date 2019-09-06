Duchenne awareness event in Athens

The Muscular Dystrophy Association of Greece is organizing a special event in Athens to mark Duchenne Awareness Day on Saturday.



Starting at 5 p.m., experts, carers and parents of people who suffer from the disease will address the public at the association’s premises at 6 Elpidos Street near Victoria Square, with talks on Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which affects an average of one in every 5,000 boys worldwide, gradually limiting their mobility and cutting short their life expectancy.



The aim of the event, which is taking place for the sixth year in a row, is to raise awareness about this incurable disease.