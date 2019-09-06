Suspended sentence for attack on tax inspectors

The owner of a venue in Serres, northern Greece, where two tax inspectors were set upon by members of a wedding party last Saturday has received a 14-month suspended prison sentence over the attack.



Two tax inspectors were beaten up and one had to be treated for concussion, their local union said on Tuesday.



According to reports, the inspectors had asked to see the venue’s books without knowing that a wedding party had been in progress in the main hall.



The venue owner reportedly incited wedding guests to attack the inspectors by announcing their arrival and saying that the celebration would have to be halted.