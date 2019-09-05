ATHEX: Notable gains for bourse benchmark

The benchmark of the Greek bourse jumped 20 points on Thursday after a sudden buying spree by traders that saw banks earn almost 4 percent. The favorable climate on foreign markets and the continuing decline of Greek bond yields appear to have convinced investors to buy back into local stocks again.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 874.65 points, adding 2.36 percent to Wednesday’s 854.48 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.54 percent to end at 2,168.45 points.

The banks index grew 3.91 percent, as National surged 5.14 percent, Piraeus climbed 4.10 percent, Alpha augmented 3.71 percent and Eurobank rose 3.18 percent.

There were also gains for Hellenic Exchanges (4.22 percent), ADMIE Holdings (4 percent), OTE telecom (3.67 percent), OPAP gaming company (3.59 percent), Cenergy Holdings (2.88 percent) and Hellenic Petroleum (2.68 percent), with Fourlis being the only blue chip to head lower (0.19 percent).

In total 90 stocks posted a rise, 22 endured losses and 20 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 61.6 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 61 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.56 percent to close at 69.51 points.