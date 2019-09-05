Police carry out drug sweep in Exarchia
A drug sweep by police in Exarchia Square Thursday resulted in the arrest of three suspects, all foreign nationals, on dealing and possession charges, ELAS said.
The sweep was part of a broader crackdown on the trade in illegal narcotics in the central Athens district.
Two more were arrested on non-drug-related charges, one for entering the country illegally and another already convicted for an unspecified crime.