Police carry out drug sweep in Exarchia

TAGS: Crime

A drug sweep by police in Exarchia Square Thursday resulted in the arrest of three suspects, all foreign nationals, on dealing and possession charges, ELAS said.

The sweep was part of a broader crackdown on the trade in illegal narcotics in the central Athens district.

Two more were arrested on non-drug-related charges, one for entering the country illegally and another already convicted for an unspecified crime.

