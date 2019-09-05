Greece through to second round, faces USA on Saturday

Giannis Antetokounmpo soars for a dunk during Greece’s victory over New Zealand Thursday in Nanjing, China. The national team had to work hard to beat the Tall Blacks, but did so with a 103-97 score, becoming the last team to make the 16-team field for the second round of the FIBA World Cup. Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks led Greece with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Greece will now face Team USA tomorrow and the Czech Republic on Monday. Speaking after Thursday’s game, Greece coach Thanassis Skourtopoulos said “the aim is to win both games.” [InTime Sports]