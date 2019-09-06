Firefighting authorities are on tenterhooks after investigators ruled that a large blaze in Nea Makri, east of Athens, Thursday was the result of arson, the seventh such incident in nine days.



A government source told Kathimerini that the Hellenic Police (ELAS) has also become involved in the investigation of Thursday's blaze, which started with one fire at 2.17 a.m. and was followed just a few minutes later by another just 500 meters away.



It took more than 100 firefighters, dozens of fire trucks, as well as significant aerial support to bring the fire under control, a feat that was not accomplished until around 8 p.m., after the strong winds eased.



Civil protection authorities did not have to send out an alert to citizens’ mobile phones as the blaze only threatened a small number of homes.



“The residents were informed by police officers and firemen to be on the alert but no one needed to be evacuated,” an official said.