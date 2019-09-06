Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is putting the finishing touches to his scheduled speech on Saturday night at the Thessaloniki International Fair, where he is expected to announce a series of fresh tax cuts in line with pre-election promises and to underline the need for foreign investments to boost growth.



On Thursday, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis discussed Greece’s growth plan for the economy and its effort to attract investors with a US delegation led by Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.



Georgiadis and Ross were joined by Mitsotakis for talks on developing bilateral trade ties.



According to Georgiadis, the American delegation was “thrilled” with the government’s growth plan.



Ross, for his part, told reporters that he was impressed by his talks with Greek government officials and believed that US investment interest in Greece will soon be boosted.



The fact that the government is planning tax cuts while also posting a primary budget surplus is a very good sign, he added.



In a tweet, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt reiterated the “strong US interest” in the development project at Elliniko and other upcoming privatizations.



As Mitsotakis shifts his attention to TIF, speculation was swirling on Thursday about the content of his speech at the fair, which is traditionally where Greek premiers unveil their economic policy for the following year.



One scenario being examined involves the reduction of taxes introduced at the peak of the crisis, such as the solidarity levy on income and increased taxes on self-employed professionals, Kathimerini understands.



A government bill aimed at boosting growth by removing barriers to investment is expected to be put up for public consultation next week.