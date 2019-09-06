The new ministerial decision on the development of the former Athens airport plot at Elliniko paints an impressive picture of the coastal zone in the area, dominated by the Agios Kosmas Marina, the aquarium to be created inside the sea, and the new pleasure craft shelter. A central element is the existing beach, which will be linked to the main development via the underground section of Poseidonos Avenue.

The seafront is split into three areas, according to the decision that Kathimerini has seen, which is headed for publication in the Government Gazette: It refers to two out of the three areas – the Agios Kosmas Marina and the Agios Kosmas Aquarium. A third section, the northern one, will be included in the areas for town planning as it will contain housing.

The most interesting element regards the aquarium: The installation will cover a total of 30,000 square meters, with additional facilities including a huge circular swimming pool that will practically be built inside the sea, and a building for recreational use.

The pleasure craft shelter will take up 12,700 sq.m. onshore and 55,000 sq.m. in the sea. It will be able to serve 113 boats, including 12 yachts up to 15-18 meters in length.

