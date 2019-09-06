One dead as 13 migrants rescued off Samos

Samos coast guard officials on Friday rescued 13 migrants near the seaside village of Kokkari along the northeastern coast of the eastern Aegean island.



Officials also discovered the body of a 65-year-old woman who, fellow occupants said, died during the crossing from Turkey. Officials said the woman appeared to have died of natural causes.



Authorities were searching for a suspected migrant smuggler who was believed to be hiding in the area.



Arrivals – mostly of Afghan families – have picked up over the summer, and August saw the highest number of monthly landings in three years.



On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country may have to open the route for migrants into Europe if Ankara does not receive sufficient international support to deal with Syrian refugees.