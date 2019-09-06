NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Firefighters battle blaze in Evia

At least 57 firefighters with 23 vehicles were fighting a fire that broke out around 2 a.m. near the town of Karystos, in southern Evia, and two water-dropping aircraft and 1 specialized helicopter joined them at the break of dawn, authorities say.

According to the fire department, no property was under risk from the blaze

