US ambassador: 'Time to invest in Greece is now'

US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, on Friday welcomed the new Greek government’s plan to tackle bureaucracy and attract direct foreign investment, saying “the time to invest in Greece is now.”

Speaking at the 2019 Southeast Energy Forum held in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Pyatt said Greece has become one of his country's closest partners in promoting the US agenda for energy security and diversification in Southeastern Europe, and pointed to Greece's role as a leader in the region in the energy sector.



The ambassador noted the deal granting a three-member consortium comprised of ExxonMobil, Total and Hellenic Petroleum (ELPE) an offshore exploration license west and southwest of Crete, saying he looks forward to its ratification from the Greek Parliament, which would allow work to begin.



Approving the deal, he said, will send the positive signal that American investors expect and expressed confidence that US investment will play an important role in Greece's energy future and forthcoming privatizations such as that of Greece's biggest oil refiner ELPE.