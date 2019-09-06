State debts to private sector climb in July

The Greek state’s overdue arrears to the private sector increased in July, climbing to 2.358 billion euros from 2.207 billion at the end of June.



According to figures issued by the Finance Ministry, the debts of state entities fell 81 million euros to 1.63 billion, but pending tax rebates soared from 483 million euros in June to 725 million in July, due to the processing of the new tax statements.