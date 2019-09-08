Construction on Mytilineos plant to start in October

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will lay the foundation stone for the first major private investment in Greece after the country’s economic crisis on October 2, as implementation of Mytilineos SA’s 300-million-euro investment in a new electricity production unit that will be fueled by natural gas gets under way at the Agios Nikolaos Energy Center in Viotia, central Greece.



The construction project will use state-of-the-art technology developed by General Electric and is expected to change the landscape of the domestic power market.



The new Mytilineos unit, with a total capacity of 826 megawatts and an efficiency rate of over 63 percent, will be the biggest and most efficient in its category in Europe and is expected to be completed by early 2022.



It will also raise the total capacity of the Mytilineos power plant portfolio to over 2,000 megawatts.