Beer Festival | Athens | To September 15

The Athens Beer Festival is under way in downtown Athens, across the street from City Hall in Kotzia Square. The event boasts 50 different labels from Greek brewers and microbreweries, another 50 from craft ale powerhouse the Czech Republic and an additional 20 labels from other producers. There are also parallel events going on, including live music performances. The festival opens at 1 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and at noon on Sunday.

Kotzia Square, Athinas Street, Omonia