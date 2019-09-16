Classic Rock 3 | Athens | September 17 & 18

The Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Athens State Orchestra join forces for a rock celebration like no other. Hear rock anthems by AC/DC, Pink Floyd and the Rolling Stones performed by the talented symphony musicians, accompanied by special guests Ray Wilson of Genesis and Uli Jon Roth of the Scorpions. Due to popular demand, organizers added a show on Tuesday, September 17, on top of the original date of Wednesday, September 18. Shows start at 9 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at www.ticketservices.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou Street,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807