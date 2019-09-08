Classic Rock 3 | Athens | September 18

The Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Athens State Orchestra join forces for a rock celebration like no other. Hear rock anthems by AC/DC, Pink Floyd and the Rolling Stones performed by the talented symphony musicians, accompanied by special guests Ray Wilson of Genesis and Uli Jon Roth of the Scorpions. The show starts at 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.ticketservices.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou Street,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807