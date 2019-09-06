Dry and windy conditions fuel wildfires

Firefighters on Friday battled several large blazes in different parts of the country as strong winds and dry conditions hampered their efforts to bring them under control.



Dozens of firefighters were sent to a fire that broke out at around 2 a.m. on Friday near the town of Karystos, in southern Evia, and were aided by water-dropping aircraft at the break of dawn.



Wildfires last month ravaged large tracts of forestland on the island.



Firefighters on Friday were also tested by blazes near the village of Petroto in Fthiotida, near Lagadakia on the Ionian island of Zakynthos, and near the village of Skoutera close to Agrinio.



The fires had been either doused or partially contained by nightfall and there were no reports of any threat to residential areas.