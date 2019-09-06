Kammenos testifies over visa contract claims

Greece’s former defense minister Panos Kammenos testified before a corruption prosecutor on Friday as a witness in connection with allegations against former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias that a contract for issuing visas was fixed under the latter’s watch.



“A lot of stuff will come to the surface,” Kammenos, who also served as coalition partner in the SYRIZA-led administration, told journalists.



He added that he had provided prosecutors with “adequate evidence” and was ready to help them in any way possible.



Kammenos, who quit the previous SYRIZA-led administration following differences with Alexis Tsipras over the Prespes accord, had always had a tense relationship with Kotzias, who departed from the government first following a clash with Kammenos over the contentious name deal.



Kammenos has previously claimed that Foreign Ministry officials who had been involved in allegedly fixing the competition for the visa contract subsequently secured favorable transfers abroad.