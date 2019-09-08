The Education Ministry’s shake-up of the country’s public schools includes the creation of around 240 so-called “experimental” and “model” schools, institutions that were abolished by the previous SYRIZA administration.

Minister Niki Kerameus is currently studying a proposal to reintroduce these schools, whose purpose is to set higher teaching and learning standards than regular schools and to cater to students with a particular aptitude for education.

The plan also seeks to expand on the institutions, which were introduced in 2011, so that the country is equipped with 240 such schools instead of the previous 60.