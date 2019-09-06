BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Exports expanded in July, but so did imports

Economy

Greek exports returned to high growth rates in July, recording an annual increase of 7.2 percent, according to data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

However, the Panhellenic Exporters Association is expressing concern due to the increase in imports, too, that has seen the trade deficit expand further at the same time.

Exports grew by 213 million euros year-on-year to reach 3.17 billion euros, leading to 3 percent annual growth for the first seven months of the year on an annual basis.

Imports rose 6.9 percent in July to 4.68 billion euros, leading to the widening of the trade deficit by 109.1 million euros.

