Army band greets Mitsotakis with Guns 'n' Roses song

An Army band greeted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visiting the Thessaloniki International Fair Saturday morning playing Guns 'n' Roses' “Paradise City.”

Mitsotakis had mentioned the 1987 hit as one of his favorite songs in the runup to July's national election.

A Special Forces detachment scaled an obstacle for the PM's benefit.

Mitsotakis visited several pavilions during his morning visit. He is scheduled to give a keynote speech at 8 p.m., on the Fair's grounds, outlining his economic policy priorities for the next year.