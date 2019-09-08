US tourist's organs donated to eight people

The organs of a 30-year-old American tourist who was killed in a road accident while vacationing on the island of Tinos have gone to eight people, it emerged over on Sunday.



Following the man’s death, about which no further details were revealed, his family approved the donation of his organs and the National Transplant Organization (EOM) was briefed, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported.



In association with the capital’s Attikon Hospital, the EOM located donors in Athens and Thessaloniki.



The 30-year-old’s heart has gone to a 29-year-old man, his kidneys to two women, aged 45 and 54, from Thessaloniki, who had been in dialysis treatment for years, and his liver went to a 62-year-old man, also from the northern port city.



His corneas and skin went to patients at the capital’s Gennimata Hospital about whom no further details were available.