In his first interview since the July elections that led to the fall of his leftist administration, SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras accused the new conservative government of enforcing irresponsible policies and “spending ready money.”



In his interview with Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper, Tsipras hit out at Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who announced an array of tax cuts at the Thessaloniki International Fair, saying the new leader “will soon find himself faced with the dead ends and inconsistencies of his policies and will consider early elections irrespective of what we ask for.”



Referring to a judicial probe into an alleged bribery scandal linking Greek politicians and Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis, which has as yet failed to yield any concrete evidence, Tsipras said the case was “like a Hydra and will chase them for a long time to come,” suggesting that revelations would yet implicate rival politicians.