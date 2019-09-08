Golden Dawn trial resumes on Monday after summer recess

The long-running trial over the alleged criminal action of the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn resumed on Monday, after a summer break.



The trial at the Criminal Appeals Court in Athens continued with the testimony of the five defendants who accused of a savage attack on four Egyptian fishermen in their house at Ikonio, in the Piraeus district of Perama, on June 12, 2012.

According to the case file, a group of assailants linked to GD attacked the Egyptians in the early hours of that morning, bursting into their home and waking them. The head of the party's Perama chapter, Anastasios Pantazis, is alleged to have been among the assailants.