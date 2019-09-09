European migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos to testify over Novartis claims

European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos was to face a prosecutor on Monday to elaborate on his claim that a judicial probe into the alleged bribery of Greek politicians by Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis, which implicated him and another nine Greek politcians, had been fabricated along with the testimonies of witnesses.

Deputy Supreme Court prosecutor Evangelos Zacharis is handling the probe into claims by Avramopoulos as well as former conservative premier Antonis Samaras and former finance minister Evangelos Venizelos who are also to be summoned to explain their claims.

All three politicians have taken legal action against protected witnesses and judicial officials.

Meanwhile a separate probe is under way into claims by Ioannis Angelis, another Supreme Court prosecutor, that the original investigation concerning the alleged bribery scandal involving Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis was mismanaged and undermined by the interventions of an unnamed politician.

Zacharis is also expected to question Angelis in connection with his claims.