Hundreds of migrants arrive on Lesvos

Hundreds of migrants arrived on the eastern Aegean islands of Lesvos over the weekend and in the early hours of Monday, official figures showed.

A total of 227 migrants landed on the island between midnight on Sunday and 9.30 a.m. on Monday, according to the police headquarters for the northern Aegean, with another 228 reaching Lesvos from neighborign Turkey on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday alone a total of 468 migrants reached the islands of the eastern Aegean - 208 on Lesvos, 126 on Chios and 134 on Samos. On Sunday the influx eased with 51 new arrivals - 20 on Lesvos and 31 on Chios.

Since September 1 a total of 2,241 migrants arrived on the islands from Turkey - 1,254 on Lesvos, 368 on Chios and 619 on Samos.