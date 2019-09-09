Greek industrial output falls 2.1 percent year-on-year in July

Greek industrial output fell 2.1 percent in July compared to the same month last year, after a 0.3 percent rise in June, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Looking at index components, manufacturing production dropped 1.9 percent from the same month in 2018, while mining output fell 10.4 percent.

Electricity production declined 2.3 percent with water output up 2.9 percent.



