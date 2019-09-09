BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Greek industrial output falls 2.1 percent year-on-year in July

TAGS: Economy

Greek industrial output fell 2.1 percent in July compared to the same month last year, after a 0.3 percent rise in June, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Looking at index components, manufacturing production dropped 1.9 percent from the same month in 2018, while mining output fell 10.4 percent.

Electricity production declined 2.3 percent with water output up 2.9 percent.
   
[Reuters] 

 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 