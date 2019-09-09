Proposal for granting vote to Greeks living abroad to be made in October

The Interior Ministry will have prepared a proposal for granting Greeks living abroad the right to vote and for postal voting during the course of October, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos told Skai radio on Monday.

Theodorikakos added that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will brief other party leaders on the proposed reform with the aim of it being approved in Parliament before the end of the year.

He said the measure was something that should gain the approval of "all 300 MPs in the Greek Parliament."