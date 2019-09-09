Police seek inmate who broke out of Kassandra prison

Police on Monday were seeking a Bulgarian inmate who is believed to have broken out of Kassandra agricultural jail in Halkidiki, northern Greece, late on Sunday or early on Monday.

The man, about whom no personal details were provided, failed to turn up for the jail's evening prisoner count on Sunday and since then guards failed to locate him.

Prison authorities briefed police who are scouring the broader region for him but have also informed customs authorities and Greek airports to prevent him from leaving the country.