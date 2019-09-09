India at TIF | Thessaloniki | To September 22

Thessaloniki’s MOMus Museum of Contemporary Art and the Onkaf Gallery in New Delhi present an exhibition of paintings, drawings, sculptures and videos by 38 Indian artists at the Thessaloniki International Fair, where India is this year’s honored country. Titled “Short Parables of a Dystopia,” the show has been curated by Neha Zooni Tickoo and Sumita Chauhan to represent different trends and generations in contemporary Indian art and focuses on the theme of how we describe the world around us from a dystopian perspective. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MOMus, 154 Egnatia, Helexpo, tel 2310.240.002