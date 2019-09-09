Archive | Athens & Thessaloniki | September 13 & 14

Progressive British rock band Archive celebrates its quarter-century anniversary with shows at the Herod Atticus Theater and the Principal Club in Thessaloniki on September 13 and 14, respectively. The 11-piece band has released 10 studio albums since 1994 and undergone several transformations in terms of both its music and members. Though the group had a rocky start with multiple breakups, they have been going strong since 2000, garnering a dedicated fan base across Europe. Archive’s experimental style often combines electronica, trip-hop and rock. The Athens show begins at 9 p.m. and the Thessaloniki performance at 9.30 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.gr. For more information about the band, visit www.archiveofficial.uk.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807;

Principal Club, 15 28is Oktovriou,

tel 2310.428.088