Ministry plans to improve links to remote islands

The Shipping Ministry is reportedly mulling plans to improve ferry services to remote Greek islands through increased funding and a better licensing framework so that routes are carried out with better ships.



It will also seek ways to ensure that replacement vessels are always available in case of emergency.



Hundreds of tourists were stranded for days on end last month on the northern Aegean island of Samothraki when the ferry service connecting it to the mainland port city of Alexandroupoli broke down.



According to reports, the funds will not be not be drawn from the regular budget but from the Public Investment Program.