Three defendants accused of a savage attack on four Egyptian fishermen in their house at Ikonio in the Piraeus district of Perama on June 12, 2012 denied any involvement on Monday as the long-running trial over the alleged criminal actions of the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn resumed after the summer break.



The testimony of all three men – Dimitris Agrioyiannis, Markos Evgenikos and Thomas Marias – contradicted their original statements to investigative magistrates.



According to the case file, a group of five assailants linked to Golden Dawn attacked the Egyptians in the early morning hours, bursting into their home and waking them.

The case will continue on Tuesday and over the coming days with testimonies of the remaining Golden Dawn members accused in the attack, including the leader of the party’s chapter in Perama, Anastasios Pantazis.