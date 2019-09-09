ATHEX: Stocks ease as traders choose to sell after TIF

The market’s positive reaction to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcements at the weekend in Thessaloniki lasted for just a few minutes at Athinon Avenue on Monday, as traders chose to sell given that they had no fresh reasons for buying. Trading volume slumped to low levels again.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 858.80 points, shedding 1.22 percent from Friday’s 869.38 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.32 percent to end at 2,126.89 points.

The banks index gave up 1.95 percent, as National lost 3.42 percent, Piraeus conceded 1.67 percent, Eurobank fell 1.59 percent and Alpha was down 1.41 percent.

Public Power Corporation tumbled 5.23 percent, Sarantis shrank 3.55 percent and Lamda Development sank 2.97 percent, while Jumbo earned 1.14 percent and Motor Oil improved 0.77 percent.

In total 28 stocks registered gains, 70 suffered losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to just 42 million euros, down from last Friday’s 50.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index continued its decline, dropping 1.61 percent to close at 68.02 points.