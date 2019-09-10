Multinational pharmaceutical company Pfizer has chosen Thessaloniki for the creation of one of its six digital laboratories, aimed at capitalizing on technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics for the development of new treatments.

Sources of the company’s subsidiary in Greece have told Kathimerini that this will be a hub to host the company’s high-technology and specialization work, in which the research and development of new drug procedures will be accelerated, aimed at improving patients’ quality of life.

The investment was announced last weekend by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Thessaloniki International Fair.