Thessaloniki businesspeople appear satisfied with the plans announced for their city.

Greek entrepreneurship appears satisfied with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcements at the Thessaloniki International Fair last weekend, considering that the tax-easing measures are particularly significant both for businesses and individuals. There were, however, some corporate representatives who were unhappy that there was no reduction in the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) for companies and no immediate abolition of the solidarity tax and the fee for practicing a profession.

The Federation of Industries of Greece (SBE) expressed its complete satisfaction with Mitsotakis’ adoption of its proposals for projects in Thessaloniki. They concerned the creation of a 670,000-square meter free trade zone at the Gonou military camp, a high-standard technological park named Thess Intec, and an industrial cluster and business park at Kalochori.

“The main position of the prime minister’s announcements meets the agreement of the world of commerce and the country’s small and medium-sized enterprises,” commented the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE), although it added that the abolition of the solidarity levy and the profession fee should have taken place immediately.