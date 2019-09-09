Driver shoots tourist bus in central Athens

A car driver in central Athens shot against a tourist bus following a quarrel over priority rules, according to police information on Monday night.



The tourist bus, which had an unspecified number of passengers onboard, was on central Vasileos Alexandrou avenue, near Caravel hotel.



Although the details of the incident were not clear, police said the car driver stepped out of his vehicle and fired at the side of the bus. He then fled the scene.



It is not clear if anyone was injured. Authorities launched a manhunt to find the suspect.