Debts to state rise to 104.43 billion euros in July

Outstanding and new debts to the Greek state rose to 104.43 billion euros in July against 104.11 billion the month before that, while the number of debtors grew by 269,115 people, to reach 4,019,350.

According to data from the country's public revenue agency, AADE, new debts to the state increased in July by 320 million euros to reach 3.93 billion, while debts stemming from the failure to pay taxes alone increased to 3.61 billion euros from 3.36 in June.

Meanwhile, recovery proceedings were initiated against 1,819,142 debtors in July, against 1,764,551 the month before that.